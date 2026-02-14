Juuse Saros News: Busy netminder at Olympics

Saros made 15 saves Saturday in Team Finland's 11-0 win over Team Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Saros backstopped Finland to a 4-1 win over Sweden on Friday. Finland is now in a strong position to earn the wild card with a plus-11 goal differential, and that would mean a bye to the quarterfinals. Saros has played 178:49 in the tournament, the most of any netminder. He's 2-1-0 with a 1.34 GAA and a .946 save percentage through three games at the 2026 Winter Olympics.