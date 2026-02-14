Juuse Saros News: Busy netminder at Olympics
Saros made 15 saves Saturday in Team Finland's 11-0 win over Team Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Saros backstopped Finland to a 4-1 win over Sweden on Friday. Finland is now in a strong position to earn the wild card with a plus-11 goal differential, and that would mean a bye to the quarterfinals. Saros has played 178:49 in the tournament, the most of any netminder. He's 2-1-0 with a 1.34 GAA and a .946 save percentage through three games at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 114 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 213 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 213 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break14 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3115 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More