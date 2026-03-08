Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Can't bail out defense Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Saros turned aside 21 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

Two of the Sabres' goals came as a result of Predator turnovers in their own end, including Josh Doan's game-winner just 16 seconds into the third period. Saros hasn't allowed fewer than three goals in an outing since Jan. 10, a stretch in which he's managed a 5-4-3 record despite a 3.89 GAA and .877 save percentage.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
10 days ago
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
16 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago