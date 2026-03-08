Juuse Saros News: Can't bail out defense Saturday

Saros turned aside 21 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

Two of the Sabres' goals came as a result of Predator turnovers in their own end, including Josh Doan's game-winner just 16 seconds into the third period. Saros hasn't allowed fewer than three goals in an outing since Jan. 10, a stretch in which he's managed a 5-4-3 record despite a 3.89 GAA and .877 save percentage.