Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Can't invoke miracle in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Saros made 35 saves in a 5-4 loss to Anaheim on Thursday.

Yes, Saros has had the worst stats of his career this year, but there are only so many miracles that a strong goalie can invoke in front of a team defense as abysmal as the Preds showed this season. He finished 28-21-8 with a 3.13 GAA and .894 save percentage. But those aren't that bad in an era when ".900 is the new .915 or .920", according to fellow netminder, Darcy Kuemper. Saros will get the rest he needs over the summer. Here's hoping the Preds get what they need to tighten things up in front of him for 2026-27.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
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