Juuse Saros News: Can't stop skid

Saros stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Saros is 0-3-3 over his last six outings, and the Predators have scored a total of 11 goals in those games. The lack of support isn't helping, but it's not like Saros has been at his usual elite level of goaltending either. The Finnish goalie is down to 6-12-5 with a 2.66 GAA and a .910 save percentage over a league-high 23 starts. The Predators have a one-game stop at home Tuesday when they host the Flames.