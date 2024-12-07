Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Can't stop skid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Saros stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Senators.

Saros is 0-3-3 over his last six outings, and the Predators have scored a total of 11 goals in those games. The lack of support isn't helping, but it's not like Saros has been at his usual elite level of goaltending either. The Finnish goalie is down to 6-12-5 with a 2.66 GAA and a .910 save percentage over a league-high 23 starts. The Predators have a one-game stop at home Tuesday when they host the Flames.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now