Juuse Saros News: Collects OT win in return
Saros turned aside 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Chicago.
Nashville twice had to rally from one-goal deficits in regulation, before Filip Forsberg potted the OT winner. Saros looked fully healthy after a brief absence due to a minor upper-body injury, and Sunday's win was his 25th of the season, the fourth time in his career he's reached that mark. The veteran netminder hasn't allowed more than three goals in a start since the Olympic break, going 4-2-2 in his last eight outings with a 2.70 GAA and .909 save percentage.
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