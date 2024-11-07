Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Comes up short again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Saros made 33 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

The teams traded goals through two periods before Alex Ovechkin wired home the winner midway through the third. Saros has given up three goals or less in eight of his last nine starts, posting a 2.57 GAA and .914 save percentage over that stretch, but he has just a 3-5-1 record to show for it due to the Predators' struggling offense.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
