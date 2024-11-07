Juuse Saros News: Comes up short again

Saros made 33 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

The teams traded goals through two periods before Alex Ovechkin wired home the winner midway through the third. Saros has given up three goals or less in eight of his last nine starts, posting a 2.57 GAA and .914 save percentage over that stretch, but he has just a 3-5-1 record to show for it due to the Predators' struggling offense.