Juuse Saros News: Coughs up hair ball against USA

Saros made 26 saves in Finland's 6-1 loss Thursday to Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

So, here's the thing. We've all thought that Nashville's issues were tied to all the roster changes in the offseason, and that was weighing Saros down. But his poor performance Thursday has us wondering if he's part of the problem in Nashville. There were too many goals Thursday that Saros would like back, and we have to think that the Finnish team brass is seriously weighing Kevin Lankinen as the possible starter in Saturday's game against Sweden. The Finns need to win, and we're not sure Saros has that in him right now.