Juuse Saros News: Defeats Wild

Saros stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

A rare outburst of offense from the Predators gave Saros ample support to earn his third win over five outings in January. The 29-year-old goalie has allowed a total of 11 goals this month while showing some improvement compared to earlier in the season. He's now 11-18-6 with a 2.72 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 35 appearances. The Predators' next game is at home versus the Sharks on Tuesday.