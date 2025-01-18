Juuse Saros News: Defeats Wild
Saros stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
A rare outburst of offense from the Predators gave Saros ample support to earn his third win over five outings in January. The 29-year-old goalie has allowed a total of 11 goals this month while showing some improvement compared to earlier in the season. He's now 11-18-6 with a 2.72 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 35 appearances. The Predators' next game is at home versus the Sharks on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now