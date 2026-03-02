Juuse Saros News: Defending cage Monday

Saros will be between the pipes at home versus Detroit on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros currently sits second in the NHL in starts (45), just two behind Utah's Karel Vejmelka. The 30-year-old Saros has been struggling of late, securing only one victory in his last six outings while posting a 1-1-3 record and 4.41 GAA. Even with Saros slumping, the Predators look poised to continue utilizing him in the crease as long as their playoff hopes remain alive.