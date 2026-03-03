Juuse Saros News: Downed by Detroit
Saros turned aside 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
After a stellar showing for Finland at the Olympics en route to a bronze medal, Saros has returned to Nashville and been dragged back down by the team's defensive struggles. The veteran netminder has allowed at least three goals in 11 straight NHL outings dating back to Jan. 13, going 4-3-3 over that stretch with a rough 4.06 GAA and .877 save percentage.
