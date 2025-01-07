Juuse Saros News: Downed by Jets

Saros stopped 25 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Jets put up three goals in the first period, and the Predators couldn't recover while losing Luke Evangelista (lower body) and Steven Stamkos (undisclosed) to injury. Saros continues to have mixed results at best -- he's won three of his last seven outings, including two by shutout, but he's allowed a total of 17 goals over four losses in that span as well. For the season, the 29-year-old netminder is 9-17-6 with a 2.77 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 32 contests. The Predators have three days off before hosting the Capitals on Saturday.