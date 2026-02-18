Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Drawing start against Switzerland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Saros will start for Finland during Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

After a shaky start to the Olympics in which he allowed three goals on 24 shots in a loss to Slovakia, Saros has settled down over his last two outings, turning aside 49 of the 50 shots he's seen in starts against Sweden and Italy. Saros will attempt to remain hot Wednesday in an attempt to propel Finland to the semifinals.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
