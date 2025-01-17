Juuse Saros News: Earns shootout win Thursday

Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Saros bounced back after losing his previous two starts, and even though he needed a shootout to get the victory, he still found a way to get back to winning ways. The Predators' struggles on defense have hurt Saros, though. Over his last six games, he's gone 2-4-0 with a 3.02 GAA and an .879 save percentage.