Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Earns shootout win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 7:26am

Saros stopped 36 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Saros was beaten once in each period during regulation, but the 30-year-old stepped up in the shootout and stopped all three shots to carry the Predators to victory. Saros has gone 3-1-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .911 save percentage over his last five outings.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
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