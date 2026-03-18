Juuse Saros News: Earns SO win Tuesday
Saros stopped 36 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.
Saros was beaten once in each period, but the 30-year-old stepped up in the shootout and stopped all three shots to carry the Predators to victory. Saros has lost just one of his last five starts in regulation, going 3-1-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .911 save percentage over that stretch.
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