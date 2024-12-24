Juuse Saros News: Earns win over Carolina

Saros stopped 25 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Saros was impressive in this contest and only allowed two goals in the third period en route to his eighth win of the campaign. The 29-year-old has had a few subpar outings, such as the 5-4 loss to the Penguins on Dec. 19 in which he stopped 15 of 20 shots, but he's been solid for the most part. Saros has posted a save percentage of at least .900 in three of his last four games, going 2-1-1 with a 2.50 GAA in that span.