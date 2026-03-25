Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Earns win over San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Saros stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Saros was beaten once in each period, but by the time he allowed Will Smith's power-play goal in the second frame, the Predators had already scored six goals. Saros is on a three-game winning streak, posting a 2.58 GAA and a .918 save percentage while saving 90 of the 98 shots he's faced in that span.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
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