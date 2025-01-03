Juuse Saros News: Expected to face Vancouver

Saros is slated to start in Friday's road tilt against Vancouver, according to Predators Radio Host Max Herz.

Saros has an 8-16-6 record, 2.82 GAA and .903 save percentage in 30 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 25 of 28 shots en route to a 3-0 loss to Winnipeg in his last start Monday. The Canucks rank 13th in goals per game with 3.11, though they're missing some key players in Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) and Filip Hronek (lower body).