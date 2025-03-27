Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Expected to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Saros is expected to guard the home goal versus St. Louis on Thursday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Saros has won his past two starts while turning aside 58 of 61 shots (.951 save percentage). It's a good stretch in what's been a dreary campaign -- he's 18-27-6 with a 2.88 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 52 outings this season. The Blues are red hot, posting a 13-2-1 record over their past 16 games.

