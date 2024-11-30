Juuse Saros News: Extends losing streak Saturday

Saros stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Saros extended his losing streak to four starts, although it must be noted that each of his last three defeats have come in tight 3-2 overtime losses. The 29-year-old has gone four straight games without posting a save percentage of .900 or higher, and he's trending in the wrong direction, though playing for one of the weakest teams in the Western Conference doesn't help his case. Saros has appeared in each of Nashville's last eight games, so he might be due for an off day sooner rather than later.