Juuse Saros News: Facing Canada

Saros will patrol the Finnish crease versus Canada in semifinals action Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

Saros gave up three goals on 24 shots in a loss to Slovakia, but the 30-year-old has been outstanding since then while turning aside 70 of 73 shots to enable Finland to make it to the semifinals. Canada enters the game as the favorite, but will be without the services of Sidney Crosby (lower body).