Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Facing Canadiens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Saros will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Sunday, according to Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville.

Saros got the hook from Tuesday's 8-4 loss to Columbus after allowing seven goals on 26 shots. He has lost his last two outings, allowing 10 goals on 47 shots. Saros has posted a record of 18-29-6 with four shutouts, a 2.99 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 54 appearances this season. Montreal is tied for 15th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
