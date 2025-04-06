Juuse Saros News: Facing Canadiens

Saros will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Sunday, according to Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville.

Saros got the hook from Tuesday's 8-4 loss to Columbus after allowing seven goals on 26 shots. He has lost his last two outings, allowing 10 goals on 47 shots. Saros has posted a record of 18-29-6 with four shutouts, a 2.99 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 54 appearances this season. Montreal is tied for 15th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.