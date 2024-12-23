Juuse Saros News: Facing Carolina

Saros will guard the home crease versus the Hurricanes on Monday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros will make his 28th appearance of the campaign Monday -- the Finnish netminder has a 7-14-6 record, .907 save percentage and 2.72 GAA through 27 outings. Saros will have his hands full against a Hurricanes club that is tied for fifth in the NHL with 3.52 goals per game.