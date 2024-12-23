Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Facing Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 4:49pm

Saros will guard the home crease versus the Hurricanes on Monday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros will make his 28th appearance of the campaign Monday -- the Finnish netminder has a 7-14-6 record, .907 save percentage and 2.72 GAA through 27 outings. Saros will have his hands full against a Hurricanes club that is tied for fifth in the NHL with 3.52 goals per game.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
