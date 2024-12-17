Juuse Saros News: Facing Rangers

Saros will start at home Tuesday versus the Rangers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Something's got to give -- Saros is 0-5-3 over his last eight games, but the Rangers have lost five of their last eight games, scoring 21 goals in that span. The Predators have struggled to give Saros goal support, which has been a major part of the problem during his current skid, but he has also allowed 26 goals during the losing streak.