Juuse Saros News: Facing Sweden
Saros will be between the pipes versus Sweden on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Finnish reporter Ville Touro.
Saros will make his second start for Finland after allowing three goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday. Saros is 21-17-5 with a 3.20 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 44 appearances for Nashville this season. It's a must-win game for Finland against their archrivals from Sweden, as another loss will severely hurt their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 112 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 211 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 211 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break12 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3113 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More