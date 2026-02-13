Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Facing Sweden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Saros will be between the pipes versus Sweden on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Finnish reporter Ville Touro.

Saros will make his second start for Finland after allowing three goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday. Saros is 21-17-5 with a 3.20 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 44 appearances for Nashville this season. It's a must-win game for Finland against their archrivals from Sweden, as another loss will severely hurt their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

