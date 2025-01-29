Juuse Saros News: First goalie off

Saros was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Canucks.

Saros has been inconsistent recently, as he began the month with a shutout win over Vancouver but has gone 3-3-0 with a 3.17 GAA and .882 save percentage over seven total appearances in January. He's made two starts against the Canucks this year -- including his Jan. 3 shutout victory -- and he's gone 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .944 save percentage.