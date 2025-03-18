Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: First off at morning skate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Saros is slated to start against the Blues on Tuesday, per Emma Lingan of The Hockey News.

Saros will make his 50th appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- he's sporting a 16-26-6 record, 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage. He was on the losing end of a low-scoring affair against the Ducks in his last start, which followed up a three-game winning streak. The Blues have played well lately, going 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now