Juuse Saros News: First off at morning skate
Saros is slated to start against the Blues on Tuesday, per Emma Lingan of The Hockey News.
Saros will make his 50th appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- he's sporting a 16-26-6 record, 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage. He was on the losing end of a low-scoring affair against the Ducks in his last start, which followed up a three-game winning streak. The Blues have played well lately, going 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.
