Juuse Saros News: First off in Winnipeg
Saros is set to patrol the blue paint Tuesday in Winnipeg, according to Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville.
Saros has alternated wins and losses over his last four starts, posting a 2-1-1 record, 2.71 GAA and .908 save percentage during that time. The Jets have played better of late, winning back-to-back games and five of their last seven. Saros was on the hook for a 4-1 loss in Winnipeg on Oct. 18, surrendering four goals on 24 shots in that matchup, and the Finnish netminder is 8-9-4 against the Jets over 21 career regular-season appearances.
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