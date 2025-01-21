Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: First off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Saros will be between the pipes Tuesday versus the Sharks, per Emma Lingan of The Hockey News.

Saros will make his 36th appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- he owns an 11-18-6 record, .904 save percentage and 2.72 GAA. The Finnish netminder has allowed exactly two goals in back-to-back wins against the Blackhawks and Wild. The Sharks on the second half of a back-to-back -- they lost 6-3 to the Bruins on Monday.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
