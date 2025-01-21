Juuse Saros News: First off Tuesday

Saros will be between the pipes Tuesday versus the Sharks, per Emma Lingan of The Hockey News.

Saros will make his 36th appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- he owns an 11-18-6 record, .904 save percentage and 2.72 GAA. The Finnish netminder has allowed exactly two goals in back-to-back wins against the Blackhawks and Wild. The Sharks on the second half of a back-to-back -- they lost 6-3 to the Bruins on Monday.