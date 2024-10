Saros made 24 saves on 27 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning on Monday.

The Bolts went up 2-0 in the first period, and then Saros shut things down until Nick Paul beat him with a wrist shot in OT. He's one of the best in the game, so his 2-4-1 record is about to improve. So will Saros' .905 save percentage. Keep the faith.