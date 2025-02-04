Juuse Saros News: Game slips away late Monday

Saros stopped 34 of 38 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Senators, with Ottawa's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Preds kept things close through the first two periods and tied it up at 2-2 on a Jonathan Marchessault power-play tally just 47 seconds into the third period, but Nashville's defense let Saros down late and he had little chance on either puck that got past him in the final frame. The 29-year-old netminder has lost four straight starts, and over his last 10 outings, he's gone 3-6-0 with a 3.03 GAA and an .894 save percentage.