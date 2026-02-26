Juuse Saros News: Game-time call versus Hawks
Saros will be a game-time call ahead of Thursday's home clash with Chicago, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros is currently second in the NHL in starts with 44, behind Utah's Karel Vejmelka (45). In his last five outings, the 30-year-old netminder is 1-1-2 with a 4.75 GAA. If Saros doesn't get the start Thursday, Justus Annunen figures to be pressed into service for the Preds.
