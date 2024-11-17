Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros News: Gets back in win column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Saros allowed three goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

This was just his third win in seven outings in November, though Saros hasn't given up more than three goals in any of those games. He's settled in after a rocky start to the campaign, though the Predators' offense has wasted some of his good performances. That wasn't a problem Sunday as he improved to 5-8-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 15 starts. The Predators wrap up their five-game road trip Wednesday in Seattle.

