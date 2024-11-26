Juuse Saros News: Gets hook in Jersey

Saros gave up four goals on 30 shots before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood to begin the third period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

He didn't play poorly, but a natural hat trick by Nico Hischier in the second period brought Saros' night to an early end. It was the first time in November that the 29-year-old netminder had allowed more than three goals, and on the month Saros has a 2.18 GAA and .930 save percentage despite a 4-5-1 record.