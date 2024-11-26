Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Gets hook in Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Saros gave up four goals on 30 shots before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood to begin the third period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

He didn't play poorly, but a natural hat trick by Nico Hischier in the second period brought Saros' night to an early end. It was the first time in November that the 29-year-old netminder had allowed more than three goals, and on the month Saros has a 2.18 GAA and .930 save percentage despite a 4-5-1 record.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
