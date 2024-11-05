Juuse Saros News: Gets no help in loss

Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.

The Predators only managed 16 shots on the night, so while Saros played well, he had no margin for error. The 29-year-old goalie's 3-6-1 record through 10 starts owes more to his struggling offense than his own performance -- Saros has given up three goals or less in eight of those outings, leaving him with a 2.83 GAA and .902 save percentage.