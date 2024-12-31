Juuse Saros News: Gets no help Monday

Saros turned aside 25 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Jets.

He kept Winnipeg off the board for the entire first period and most of the second, but Nashville wasn't able to solve Connor Hellebuyck in the other crease and Saros had no margin for error. The 29-year-old netminder has allowed at least three goals in seven of nine December outings, going 2-6-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .880 save percentage while working behind a Predators blue line corps that's been leaky even when at full strength.