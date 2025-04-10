Juuse Saros News: Gets shootout win in Utah

Saros stopped 39 of 42 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

Saros snapped a three-game losing streak, during which he gave up 12 goals, with this strong performance. The Predators erased a two-goal deficit, and while they couldn't hold a lead for long in the third period, Saros was sharp late and also stopped all three shootout attempts. He's up to 19-30-6 with a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 56 outings. This will go down as Saros' worst full year in the NHL, though the 29-year-old could still get a couple more games to try to finish on a high note. The Predators visit the Golden Knights on Saturday.