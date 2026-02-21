Juuse Saros News: Gets starting nod Saturday

Saros will start for Finland in the bronze-medal game against Slovakia on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Jaakko Perttila of Leijonat.com.

Finland will turn to Saros for the sixth consecutive time. Despite a strong performance that resulted in a 3-2 loss against Canada on Friday in the semifinals, the 30-year-old netminder has been excellent at the tournament with a 1.80 GAA and a .934 save percentage across five starts. Saros gives Finland a strong chance to take home the bronze medal, but it will not be easy against a Slovakian team that ranks fourth at the Olympics with 18 goals.