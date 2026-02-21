Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Gets starting nod Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 11:23am

Saros will start for Finland in the bronze-medal game against Slovakia on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Jaakko Perttila of Leijonat.com.

Finland will turn to Saros for the sixth consecutive time. Despite a strong performance that resulted in a 3-2 loss against Canada on Friday in the semifinals, the 30-year-old netminder has been excellent at the tournament with a 1.80 GAA and a .934 save percentage across five starts. Saros gives Finland a strong chance to take home the bronze medal, but it will not be easy against a Slovakian team that ranks fourth at the Olympics with 18 goals.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago