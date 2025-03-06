Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Gets starting nod versus Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 10:01am

Saros will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Seattle, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Saros has been wildly inconsistent of late, allowing just one goal in two of his last five outings while also giving up four or more goals twice over that stretch. Overall, it's been a tough season for the 29-year-old netminder, as he has managed just 14 wins in 46 appearances and will miss the 30-win mark for the first time since 2020-21.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
