Juuse Saros News: Gives up three goals Monday

Saros stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Saros was beaten twice in the second period and once more in overtime, though there wasn't much he could've done in the game-winning goal from Samuel Girard, as it was a breakaway for the Avalanche defenseman. Saros couldn't build on the 26-save shutout win he posted vs. Utah on Nov. 9, but his numbers have been very good of late. Over his last five outings, Saros has gone 2-2-1 with a 2.00 GAA and an excellent .934 save percentage.