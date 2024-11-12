Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Gives up three goals Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Saros stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Saros was beaten twice in the second period and once more in overtime, though there wasn't much he could've done in the game-winning goal from Samuel Girard, as it was a breakaway for the Avalanche defenseman. Saros couldn't build on the 26-save shutout win he posted vs. Utah on Nov. 9, but his numbers have been very good of late. Over his last five outings, Saros has gone 2-2-1 with a 2.00 GAA and an excellent .934 save percentage.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
