Juuse Saros News: Grabs second win

Saros stopped 27 of 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Saros gave up the first two goals of the game, but the Predators were able to pull off a comeback. After starting the year with four straight losses, Saros has won his last two games. He's allowed a total of 16 goals over his six starts, though he should be able to get things on track over time as his numbers even out. The Finn will likely get Saturday off, as Scott Wedgewood should start the second half of the back-to-back for his first action since Opening Night.