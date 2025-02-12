Juuse Saros News: Guarding cage Thursday

Saros will tend the twine for Finland against the United States on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Saros limps his way into the 4 Nations Face-Off, having gone 0-5-0 with a 4.43 GAA in his last six appearances for the Predators. The 29-year-old netminder should get the nod against Sweden on Saturday as well, though both Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen and Kevin Lankinen could be options as well.