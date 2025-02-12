Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros News: Guarding cage Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Saros will tend the twine for Finland against the United States on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Saros limps his way into the 4 Nations Face-Off, having gone 0-5-0 with a 4.43 GAA in his last six appearances for the Predators. The 29-year-old netminder should get the nod against Sweden on Saturday as well, though both Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen and Kevin Lankinen could be options as well.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
