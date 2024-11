Saros will protect the home net versus Winnipeg on Saturday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros stopped 33 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Seattle. He has a 5-9-2 record with one shutout, a 2.52 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Winnipeg ranks first in the league with 4.20 goals per game in 2024-25.