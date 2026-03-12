Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Guarding goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is 2-2-0 with 11 goals allowed on 122 shots (.910 save percentage) over four games in March. The 30-year-old is set for a favorable matchup Thursday, as the Canucks are far and away the worst team in the NHL this season.

