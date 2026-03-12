Juuse Saros News: Guarding goal Thursday
Saros will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros is 2-2-0 with 11 goals allowed on 122 shots (.910 save percentage) over four games in March. The 30-year-old is set for a favorable matchup Thursday, as the Canucks are far and away the worst team in the NHL this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week11 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2812 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2614 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2120 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More