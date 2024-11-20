Juuse Saros News: Guarding goal Wednesday

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Kraken on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros allowed three goals on 27 shots to defeat the Canucks on Sunday for his first win in his last three starts. The 29-year-old has had some rough moments this season, but he's allowed just 10 goals over his last five games despite a 2-2-1 record in that span. The Kraken have won four of their last six games with 18 goals scored in that span.