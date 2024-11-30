Juuse Saros News: Guarding road goal

Saros is expected to start on the road against Minnesota on Saturday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Saros has lost his past three outings, allowing 10 goals on 81 shots (.877 save percentage) in that span. He has a 6-10-4 record, 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage in 20 outings in 2024-25. The Wild have an impressive 15-4-4 record and rank 13th offensively with 3.22 goals per game.