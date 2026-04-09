Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Guarding the net Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Saros will defend the road goal in Utah on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts. Overall, the Finnish netminder is 28-20-8 with a 3.12 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 57 appearances in 2025-26. The Mammoth are generating 3.30 goals per contest, ninth in the league this season.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
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