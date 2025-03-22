Juuse Saros News: In goal against Toronto

Saros will start at home versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Saros and Justus Annunen have alternated starts over the last five games, and that trend will likely continue as Saturday's contest is the first half of a back-to-back. The 29-year-old Saros has lost his last two outings, allowing six goals on 36 shots. The Maple Leafs are on a three-game winning streak with 12 goals scored in that span.