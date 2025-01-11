Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Saros will protect the home goal versus the Capitals on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Capitals are on the second half of a back-to-back after losing 3-2 in overtime to the Canadiens on Friday. Saros has been in a bit of a rough patch lately, going 3-7-1 with a 3.05 GAA and an .889 save percentage over his last 11 games dating back to the start of December.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
