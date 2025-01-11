Juuse Saros News: In goal Saturday
Saros will protect the home goal versus the Capitals on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The Capitals are on the second half of a back-to-back after losing 3-2 in overtime to the Canadiens on Friday. Saros has been in a bit of a rough patch lately, going 3-7-1 with a 3.05 GAA and an .889 save percentage over his last 11 games dating back to the start of December.
