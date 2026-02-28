Juuse Saros News: In goal Saturday

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros will get the nod for the first time following his stint with Finland at the Olympics. The 30-year-old went 6-5-2 with a 3.81 GAA and an .880 save percentage over his 14 games prior to the break. Saros is a risky play even against a Stars team missing multiple key players.